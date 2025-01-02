SOF Announces NSO 2024-25 results: Check details here

The Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) has released the results for the National Science Olympiad (NSO) 2024-25. Students can access their results on the official SOF website, as stated in a report by NDTV Education.

The foundation organises multiple Olympiads annually, including the NSO, International Mathematics Olympiad (IMO), International English Olympiad (IEO), International General Knowledge Olympiad (IGKO), International Social Studies Olympiad (ISSO), International Hindi Olympiad (IHO), and International Computer Olympiad (ICO).



These Olympiads are open to students of all age groups, both in India and abroad. Interested students can register through the SOF website, which also provides exam schedules and award details for each Olympiad.



Steps to check SOF NSO results 2024-25:

1. Visit the official Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) website.

2. Go to the "NSO 2024-25 Results" section.

3. Key in your roll number and other required details.

4. Click "Submit" to view your results.

5. Take a hard copy of the result for future reference.



The NSO is an annual competition for students in Classes I to XII, designed to assess scientific reasoning and logical skills. The Olympiad curriculum provides a platform to identify and nurture students' talents in science, aligning with the National Education Policy’s (NEP) emphasis on developing problem-solving, critical thinking, and cognitive abilities.



Eligibility criteria for NSO:

- Level 1: Open to students in Classes I-XII enrolled in SOF-recognized schools.

- Level 2: Open to students in Classes III-XII who rank among the top 5% in their class in the Level 1 exam.



Important dates:

- NSO Level 1 exam: December 3, 2024 (Set C)

- Level 1 answer key release: December 24, 2024

- Results announcement: January 2, 2025

- NSO Level 2 exam: February 2025

- Level 2 answer key release: February 2025

- Level 2 results: March 2025



For detailed information about exams, Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and awards, visit the official SOF website.