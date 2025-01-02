SC to hear plea by mothers of Rohith Vemula & Payal Tadvi on caste discrimination on campuses

The Supreme Court (SC) of India is set to hear a significant plea tomorrow, Friday, January 3, filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, two students who tragically lost their lives due to alleged caste-based discrimination in educational institutions.

The petition seeks the implementation of comprehensive guidelines to create a more supportive environment for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in higher education institutions across the country.

A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will hear the case, with senior advocate Indira Jaising and advocate Disha Wadekar representing the petitioners.

The case, originally filed in 2019, demands the effective enforcement of the UGC (University Grants Commission) Regulations of 2012 on the Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

These regulations emphasise the importance of providing equal opportunities and rights to all students, ensuring a fair and level playing field for everyone.

Speaking to EdexLive, advocate Disha Wadekar said that the petitioners seek implementation of UGC Regulations 2012 on Promotion of Equity in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs).

The regulations define equity as a level playing field for all students, where they have the same opportunities and entitlements to enjoy their legitimate rights.

“In the case of Payal Tadvi, there was no SC/ST Grievance cell on campus when she died. So many deaths happen because of caste bias on campuses. There should be a designated grievance cell on campuses for students to report such incidents,” she said.

During previous hearings, the Supreme Court had issued notices and responses from the Central government and the University Grant Commission regarding the implementation of these guidelines.

Both Vemula and Tadvi's deaths brought national attention to the issue of caste discrimination in educational institutions.

Vemula, a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad (UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University - HCU), died by suicide on January 17, 2016, after facing alleged caste-based harassment.

Tadvi, a medical student, took her life on May 22, 2019, after allegedly enduring caste-based abuse from three doctors in her college.