Out-of-control bus crushes 10-year-old girl to death in Kerala

A devastating accident in Kerala’s Kannur district claimed the life of a 10-year-old schoolgirl and injured multiple students when a bus carrying them overturned near Valakkai Bridge on Wednesday, January 1.

While officials have mentioned varying numbers of injured — with some estimating 15 and others 18 — one child is reported to be in critical condition.

The 10-year-old, identified as Nedhya S Rajesh, was crushed under the wheels after being thrown from the vehicle during the incident. PTI reports that the vehicle lost control on a slope, flipping onto the road.

The bus, owned by Chinmaya School in Kurumathur, was transporting students home after classes. Witnesses and locals rushed to rescue the injured, who were promptly taken to Taliparamba Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Nedhya’s body was moved to the Government Medical College at Pariyaram, according to NDTV.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, with police stating that investigations are underway. Initial reports suggest the driver lost control while giving way to another vehicle. Some sources cited by NDTV speculate a possible brake failure.

The accident was allegedly caught on CCTV, with footage showing the bus losing control before flipping over. The viral video has triggered mass outrage, with locals attributing the tragedy to the road’s unscientific design, an issue they claim has caused multiple accidents in the past.

A case has been registered against the driver under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code). School authorities have not issued a statement yet. Residents demand immediate action to address the safety issues in the area.