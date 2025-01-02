New Year: Kakinada Collector celebrates with Ananda Nilayam School students

Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan Sagili celebrated the New Year with students of the Ananda Nilayam Social Welfare Residential School in Kakinada.

Along with District Revenue Officer Venkata Rao, Housing PD Satyanarayana, and other officials, the collector distributed stationery to every student, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Sagili encouraged students to focus on their studies for a better future. He further highlighted that the government provides most of the essential resources for students' welfare.

In addition to the stationery, which included notebooks, pens, pencils, and other materials, district officers from various departments contributed to the distribution.

The collector noted that these materials would be beneficial to the students.

Also...

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy ushered in the New Year by celebrating with those often overlooked — Undertrial prisoners and students living away from their homes. He visited Huzurnagar Sub-Jail where he greeted the inmates with warm wishes and encouraging words.

Later, the minister along with Kodad Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) N Padmavathi visited the Minorities Residential School and Junior College for girls in the district.

The duo shared a meal with the students and asked them about their aspirations and challenges.

Addressing the gathering, Uttam highlighted the government's commitment to the welfare and education of minorities, particularly girls. He stated that such institutions play a pivotal role in empowering communities and assured the students of continued support.

He assured the students that their requests for additional books for competitive exams, the installation of an RO plant to enhance drinking water facilities, and the introduction of digital classrooms would be addressed on a priority basis.

The students also shared their experiences and expressed their gratitude for the minister's encouragement, stated the report by The New Indian Express.