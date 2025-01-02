NEET-UG exam process reformation on the horizon?: Centre to implement expert panel's recommendations

The Central Government informed the Supreme Court, today, Thursday, January 2, that it will adopt the corrective measures proposed by a seven-member expert panel to enhance the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) following concerns raised during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination. This was stated in a report by MoneyControl.



In its August 2, 2024, ruling, the Supreme Court declined to annul the NEET-UG exam despite controversies, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to prove systemic leaks or malpractice that compromised its integrity.

However, the court expanded the mandate of the expert panel, led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Radhakrishnan, to assess the NTA’s operations and recommend measures for ensuring transparency and security in the examination process.



Today, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra that the panel had submitted its report. The government assured the court of its commitment to implementing the recommendations. “We are going to implement all the recommendations, and the matter can be revisited in six months,” Mehta said.



The bench scheduled the next hearing for April, adjourning the case for three months. The complete report has not been made public due to sensitive details about the printing and handling of examination papers.



Previously, on October 21, 2024, the court granted the panel additional time to submit its findings. The committee was tasked with addressing critical issues, including security lapses at exam centres, unauthorised access to question papers, and logistical problems like the use of e-rickshaws for transporting papers and distributing incorrect question sets.



The expert panel, comprising K Radhakrishnan, Randeep Guleria, BJ Rao, Ramamurthy K, Pankaj Bansal, Aditya Mittal, and Govind Jaiswal, has outlined measures to improve exam security, integrate advanced technology, safeguard data, engage stakeholders, foster international collaboration, provide mental health support for students, and train NTA staff effectively.



The NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA, is a pivotal entrance examination for undergraduate medical programmes in India. Over 23 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2024, seeking admission to MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery), and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy), and related courses.



The Supreme Court had previously highlighted operational lapses in the NTA’s conduct of the exam, including a security breach at a centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, where unauthorised access to question papers was reported. Such incidents underscored the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to uphold the examination’s integrity.



In November 2024, the court dismissed a petition seeking a review of its August verdict, which had rejected calls for a fresh NEET-UG 2024 examination. The government’s commitment to implementing the panel’s recommendations is expected to strengthen the examination process and address concerns raised by stakeholders.