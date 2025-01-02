Mumbai University's summer exams: Timetable out for over 1.3 lakh students

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the timetable for its summer session exams for 2025, covering a range of undergraduate programmes.

According to the schedule, the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Semester 6 exams will begin on March 18. The Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Arts (BA) Semester 6 exams will follow, starting on March 26.

Students can access the detailed timetable on the official MU website (mu.ac.in). To download the schedule, navigate to the Examination section, select the relevant course and subject, and download the PDF. It is advised to verify the schedule thoroughly and keep a printout for future reference.

News18 reports that these timetables will help students better prepare for their final-year exams, noting that over 1,38,000 students from seven districts under MU’s jurisdiction are set to appear for these exams.

Of these, 74,483 are commerce students, 27,134 are science students, 14,723 are enrolled in humanities, 13,004 in technology, and 8,725 in law.

Admit cards will be distributed through college portals, and it is the responsibility of the colleges to verify the details. If any errors are found on the hall tickets, they must be reported to MU immediately for rectification.

Students are encouraged to check for updates and remain in contact with their respective colleges for any clarifications.