JEE Main 2025 January session: Exam city intimation slips and admit card release details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the exam city intimation slips for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 January session, as stated in a report by Shiksha. These slips are expected to be available by January 2025. Candidates will be able to download their JEE Main city slips from the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released, using their login credentials.



Earlier, the NTA had announced the JEE Main 2025 exam schedule for Papers 1 and 2. JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, across two shifts. The JEE Main Paper 2 exam is scheduled for January 30, 2025. According to the official notice, the JEE Main Session 1 admit cards will be available three days before the exam start date.



JEE Main 2025 January session exam schedule

The JEE Main BE/BTech (Bachelor of Technology) exam will take place in two shifts: The first shift from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and the combined Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning) will be held during the second shift from 3 pm to 6.30 pm. The detailed schedule for the exam dates is as follows:



January 22, 23, 24, 28 & 29, 2025 | First Shift (9 am - 12 noon) | Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

January 30, 2025 | Second Shift (3 pm - 6 pm) | Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and Combined Paper 2A & 2B (BArch and BPlanning)



JEE Main 2025 Session 1 admit card release date

The admit cards for the first session of JEE Main 2025 will be issued three days before the exam begins. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through the official website. Similar to last year, it is anticipated that the JEE Main admit cards will be released on different dates for different exams.