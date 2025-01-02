January countdown begins for JEE Main 2025 with NTA releasing exam schedule for Session 1

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the detailed schedule for Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, which is primarily designed for Bachelor of Technology (BTech) aspirants.

According to the Times of India, this phase will take place from January 22 to January 30, 2025, across various cities in India, as well as 15 international locations, giving candidates a wide range of exam centres to choose from.

Paper 1, which is central to engineering admissions, will be conducted in two shifts each day. The first shift will run from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and the second shift is scheduled from 3.00 pm to 6.30 pm.

As reported by the Times of India, the final day of the exam, January 30, is reserved for Paper 2A (Bachelor of Architecture), Paper 2B (Bachelor of Planning), and the combined formats of Paper 2A and 2B.

The exam format for JEE Main 2025 has been meticulously structured. Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2 will consist of two sections. Section A will present candidates with multiple-choice questions (MCQs), requiring them to select the correct options.

Section B, however, will demand numerical precision, where candidates must calculate and input the answers. Both sections will apply negative marking for incorrect responses, making accuracy a critical factor for success.

To ensure effective preparation, candidates are advised to carefully review the exam pattern and stay updated with any announcements from NTA. Regular visits to the official website (nta.ac.in) are highly recommended to avoid missing out on important updates or changes to the schedule.