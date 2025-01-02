GATE 2025 admit card release delayed: Fresh dates, how to download, and more

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising authority for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025, has announced a delay in the release of admit cards.

Initially scheduled for January 2, 2025, the hall tickets will now be accessible from January 7, 2025, as reported by Shiksha.com.

Candidates can download their admit cards exclusively through the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal on gate2025.iitr.ac.in .

The GATE 2025 examination dates remain unchanged — February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025.

Candidates who submitted error-free applications can retrieve their hall tickets by entering their credentials (enrolment ID and password) into the GOAPS portal.

As emphasised by Shiksha.com, the hall tickets will be available online only through the official portal.

Candidates facing issues with login credentials can reset them by clicking the “Forgot Password/Credentials” option on the GOAPS login page. An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number upon providing the enrolment ID and arithmetic expression.

The admit card will contain vital information, including the candidate's name, photograph, roll number, and test centre details. Carrying both the hall ticket and a valid photo ID is mandatory for entry into the exam centre, as highlighted in the official notification.

As Shiksha.com reports, aspirants are advised to check the hall ticket thoroughly for discrepancies and to adhere to the instructions printed on it.