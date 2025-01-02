Fire at Ramanathapuram Medical College forces patient evacuation amid thick smoke

A fire in the panel room of Government Ramanathapuram Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night, January 1, forced staff to evacuate patients as smoke engulfed several floors.

The blaze, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, was contained quickly, but lingering smoke led to significant disruption.

According to The Hindu, the fire originated on the second floor, causing smoke to spread to the third and fourth floors. District Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, who visited the site, confirmed the incident.

“Though it was extinguished, due to the lingering smoke, the patients on the second, third and fourth floors were shifted. Two patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit were moved to the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric and Newborn Care unit,” he stated.

Hospital staff acted promptly to relocate patients, using wheelchairs and beds to ensure their safety. The fire alarm system activated sprinklers, which played a vital role in containing the blaze.

Meanwhile, seven personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services arrived swiftly to extinguish residual flames and disperse smoke.

The Hindu also reported that the hospital's fire safety measures, such as the alarm and sprinkler system, were effective in preventing casualties.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the cause of the short circuit.