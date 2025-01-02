Engineering student kills parents after repeatedly failing exams; arrested after neighbours notice foul smell

In a chilling incident, a 25-year-old engineering student in Nagpur, Maharashtra, allegedly murdered his parents following disagreements over his academic struggles and career choices.

The crime, committed on December 26, came to light days later when neighbours in Kapil Nagar complained of a foul odour coming from his house, as reported by PTI.

The accused, Utkarsh Dhakhole, reportedly strangled his mother, Aruna (50), a teacher, around noon, then waited with her body to fatally stab his father, Liladhar Dhakhole (55), a technician and social worker, later that evening when he returned home.

Utkarsh left the bodies at the residence, according to DCP (Zone V) Niketan Kadam, PTI reports.

Police revealed that the motive stemmed from ongoing disputes about Utkarsh’s inability to clear multiple engineering subjects. His parents suggested a change in career, which he vehemently opposed.

Following the murders, Utkarsh misled his sister and relatives, claiming their parents had travelled to Bengaluru for a meditation programme.

For days, he stayed with his sister at their uncle’s home, maintaining the deception. The truth emerged only after neighbours alerted authorities, leading to the discovery of the decomposed bodies and Utkarsh's subsequent arrest.

PTI reports that investigations are ongoing to understand the sequence of events and any underlying factors contributing to this tragic episode.