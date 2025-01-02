CSIR UGC NET December 2024: Last day to register

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the application process for the CSIR UGC NET (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) December 2024 session today, January 2, 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Interested candidates must complete their registration by 11.50 pm on the official portal, https://csirnet.nta.ac.in.



The application fees are categorised, with the last date for fee payment being January 3, 2025. After submission, candidates can make corrections to their applications during the correction window from January 4 to January 5.



The CSIR UGC NET exam, scheduled from February 16 to February 28, 2025, will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The exam assesses candidates across three sections, featuring multiple-choice questions designed to evaluate subject knowledge and aptitude.



Steps to apply online:

- Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

- Click on the CSIR UGC NET December 2024 registration link available on the home page.

- Next, login to the account.

- Fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

- Click on submit and download the page.

- Take a hard copy of the same for further need.



An applicant can apply for payment through net banking/debit/credit card/UPI. Service charges of the concerned Bank/ Payment Gateway Integrator, as applicable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CSIR UGC NET.