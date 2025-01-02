College girl still missing after being abducted on motorcycle in front of eyewitnesses

A 21-year-old master’s student from Urmila Devi Degree College in Prayagraj was reportedly abducted while returning to her village in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, on December 30.

The incident occurred around 6 pm, near National Highway-19, when the student alighted from a private bus, according to PTI.

The accused, Rajkumar Yadav, allegedly forced the student onto his motorcycle and fled the scene. Witnesses at the bus stop attempted to intervene and chase Yadav, but he managed to escape, PTI reports.

The student’s father was alerted by local residents when she failed to return home on time. Concerned for her safety, he lodged a formal complaint with the police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ramakant Yadav confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

He also stated, “Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to rescue the young woman and apprehend the accused.”

The victim had travelled to Prayagraj earlier that day, as part of her daily commute for college. Law enforcement authorities are actively investigating the case and have intensified their efforts to locate the student and bring the suspect to justice.

Meanwhile, the incident has sparked discussions about the safety of women commuters in the area.