CMR College secret washroom recordings: Police seize phones of hostel staff after student protests

Police are investigating allegations of secret video recordings in hostel bathrooms following protests by students at CMR Engineering College in Medchal, Hyderabad.

According to IANS, female students accused some hostel workers of recording videos, prompting authorities to detain seven suspects for questioning.

The uproar began on Wednesday night, January 1, when students noticed handprints on bathroom ventilators, fuelling suspicions of privacy violations. The warden’s alleged objectionable comments on being informed further angered the students.

As reported by IANS, they also complained about inadequate hostel security and the management’s inaction despite prior warnings.

Leaders of student unions, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), joined the protest, accusing the management of neglect and even blackmailing students.

Protesters shattered the windows of the hostel’s security room and demanded accountability from Malla Reddy, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislator and owner of the college.

Police intervened to pacify the crowd, promising swift action. While no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet, officials confirmed that mobile phones belonging to the detained hostel staff are being examined for incriminating evidence.

The students have warned of serious consequences if any recorded videos surface online. Meanwhile, ABVP has insisted on accountability from the college administration.