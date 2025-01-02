Cartoon Network shuts down iconic website after 26 years, marks shift to streaming era

Cartoon Network has officially closed its website after 26 years, marking the end of an era for a beloved television channel that defined childhoods for over three decades, as stated in a report by MoneyControl.

The closure is part of Warner Bros Discovery's cost-cutting measures and a strategic pivot toward the modern streaming landscape.



According to reports by Hypebeast, the website shutdown is part of Warner Bros Discovery’s efforts to streamline its digital platforms. While the channel continues to operate, visitors to CartoonNetwork.com are now being redirected to Max, the company’s primary streaming service, underscoring a shift in focus toward consolidating its digital presence.



For decades, Cartoon Network’s website served as a cultural touchstone for fans, offering iconic Flash games and exclusive content from shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, Samurai Jack, and Teen Titans Go!. These games and features held a special place in the hearts of those who grew up during the early internet era.



Although fans can still access their favourite Cartoon Network shows on streaming platforms, the website's closure signifies the end of an era.

This nostalgic loss has left fans reflecting on the role the website played in shaping their childhoods while embracing the channel's evolution in a rapidly changing digital world.