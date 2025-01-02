Bengaluru: Ceiling collapses in engineering college hostel; students share pictures

The ceiling of a hostel room at Bengaluru's Rajarajeswari College of Engineering collapsed on January 2, raising concerns about infrastructure safety on campus.
The incident was reported by a first-year BTech student, whose brother shared images of the damage to highlight the issue.
According to the student’s brother, attempts to contact the college principal about the incident were unsuccessful. The hostel administration responded by temporarily shifting the affected students to another room in the girls’ hostel but did not provide a permanent solution.
Allegedly, when the principal was informed, he claimed to be unaware of the situation and asked the student to submit a written letter detailing the incident.
“Even the management, including the principal, is unwilling to address the issue directly. The principal simply said, ‘I don’t know about this; ask the student to submit a letter in the office.’ The warden has temporarily shifted the students and stated that the damages will be repaired in a few days, after which the students will be moved back,” the student’s brother claimed, in a conversation EdexLive.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of Thursday, January 2, when the student was not in her room. As a result, no injuries were reported, the brother confirmed.