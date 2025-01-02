Bangladesh's textbooks reshape history, again

Bangladesh's education system has revised its 2025 academic textbooks, now crediting Ziaur Rahman, former army officer and the late husband of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chief Khaleda Zia, with declaring the nation’s independence in 1971.

The new content excludes Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the Awami League, from his historical role in the declaration, as reported by The Daily Star.

Since 2010, textbooks under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government highlighted that Mujibur Rahman declared independence via a wireless message before being detained by the Pakistan Army on March 26, 1971.

However, the revised textbooks now assert that Ziaur Rahman made the declaration on March 26 and followed it up with another statement on March 27, on behalf of Mujibur Rahman.

Prof AKM Reazul Hassan, Chairman of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB), stated that these revisions aim to present factual accuracy. Writer and researcher Rakhal Raha, involved in the revision process, emphasised their intent to eliminate "exaggerated, imposed history."

Critics argue that these changes, including the removal of his title Father of the Nation, erase Mujibur Rahman’s role in the country’s history, a development highlighted by Hindustan Times.

This development follows actions such as removing Mujibur Rahman’s image from currency notes and cancelling the August 15 national holiday commemorating his assassination.

Supporters of the Awami League remain steadfast in claiming that Mujibur Rahman’s leadership defined the independence movement, with Ziaur Rahman acting on his orders.