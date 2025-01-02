Anna University: All women SIT of IPS officers begins probe

The Madras High Court-appointed all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, comprising Dr Bhukya Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and S Brinda, initiated their probe into the Anna University sexual assault case, today, Thursday, January 2, by visiting the sprawling campus and engaging with students. This was stated in a report by Deccan Herald.



The investigation began after the police handed over case details to the SIT. On the same day, the Madras High Court strongly criticised political parties for "politicising" the issue without genuine concern, as highlighted when Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) advocate K Balu mentioned their leaders were denied permission to protest against the incident.



Sources revealed that the SIT's visit to the university on Thursday marks the start of their detailed probe, including interactions with the survivor. "The investigation has just begun. They will submit a status report to the High Court," a source stated.



Justice P Velmurugan observed that the protests by political parties appeared to aim at garnering media attention rather than addressing societal concerns. He also criticised the media for conducting a "media trial" following the survivor's courageous decision to report the assault to the police.



The judge emphasised that the court had appointed an all-women team to handle the case and assured that the court would take necessary steps if the investigation was not conducted appropriately.



The sexual assault case has posed a significant challenge for the DMK, with the Madras High Court previously rebuking Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Arun for disclosing sensitive case details during a press conference. The court instructed the government to review his actions and take appropriate legal measures if necessary.



While hearing two petitions seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, the court directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the survivor for the trauma caused by the leak of the First Information Report (FIR), which exposed her identity. Additionally, the court ordered Anna University to sponsor the survivor's education for failing to ensure her safety on campus.



Anna University, the state's premier engineering institute, occupies a sprawling campus spanning hundreds of acres in the upscale Guindy locality.