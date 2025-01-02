ABVP calls for campus safety reforms after Anna University sexual assault

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Wednesday, January 1, submitting a memorandum that urged swift justice for the victim of the Anna University sexual assault case.

The student organisation emphasised the need for systemic reforms to ensure safer campuses, as reported by IANS.

The memorandum, presented by ABVP’s National Secretary Shravan P Raj, highlighted the sexual assault of a second-year engineering student at Anna University and condemned the state’s law and order issues.

Among its demands were the rapid completion of the investigation, the appointment of university vice-chancellors, and stronger measures against drug abuse in educational institutions.

According to IANS, the assault occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2024, when the victim and a male friend were attacked on campus. The police arrested Gnanashekharan, a 37-year-old biriyani vendor, who reportedly has a history of criminal activity.

The incident has sparked protests and criticism. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai conducted a public self-flagellation and announced a 48-day fast to protest what he described as Tamil Nadu’s deteriorating law and order.

Annamalai also alleged political bias, stating the accused had links to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women (NCW) member Mamta Kumari visited the victim and her family. She criticised the authorities’ failure to act earlier, saying, “Despite having over 20 cases against him, the accused was allowed to roam free.”

The NCW will present its findings to the central government, ensuring strict punishment for those involved, as reported by IANS.