UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: Registration deadline extended

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2025 examinations, according to a report by NDTV.com on Wednesday, January 1.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
How to apply for NDA & CDS I 2025 application?
Here are a few steps on how to apply for it,
Step 1: Visit the UPSC website, and go to upsconline.gov.in.
Step 2: Locate the application link on the homepage, and click on 'UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025'.
Step 3: Access the registration page, you will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: Create an account and log in.
Step 5. Complete the form by filling out the application carefully and uploading the required documents.
Step 6: Submit the application fee and download a copy of the completed form for future reference.
More information here:
Vacancy Details for NDA & CDS I 2025
NDA & NA (I) 2025 Exam: A total of 406 vacancies are available.
CDS (I) 2025 Exam: A total of 457 positions are open.
About NDA & CDS Examinations
i) NDA & NA (National Defence Academy and Naval Academy)
Purpose: Recruitment for defence services.
Frequency: Conducted twice a year.
Eligibility: Open to male and female candidates.
Selection process: Includes a written test followed by an SSB interview.
ii) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam
Purpose: National-level recruitment for the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officers' Training Academy.
Frequency: Held twice a year.
Selection process: Consists of a written test, interview, and medical examination.