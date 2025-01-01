News

UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: Registration deadline extended

The exam, which will be conducted in 2025, is to be held to fill 406 vacancies. The CDS (I) 2025 exam will fill a total of 457 positions
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2025 examinations, according to a report by NDTV.com on Wednesday, January 1. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

How to apply for NDA & CDS I 2025 application?
Here are a few steps on how to apply for it,

Step 1: Visit the UPSC website, and go to upsconline.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the application link on the homepage, and click on 'UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025'.

Step 3: Access the registration page, you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Create an account and log in.

Step 5. Complete the form by filling out the application carefully and uploading the required documents.

Step 6: Submit the application fee and download a copy of the completed form for future reference.

More information here:

Vacancy Details for NDA & CDS I 2025
NDA & NA (I) 2025 Exam: A total of 406 vacancies are available.

CDS (I) 2025 Exam: A total of 457 positions are open.

About NDA & CDS Examinations
i) NDA & NA (National Defence Academy and Naval Academy)

Purpose: Recruitment for defence services.

Frequency: Conducted twice a year.

Eligibility: Open to male and female candidates.

Selection process: Includes a written test followed by an SSB interview.

ii) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam

Purpose: National-level recruitment for the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officers' Training Academy.

Frequency: Held twice a year.

Selection process: Consists of a written test, interview, and medical examination.

