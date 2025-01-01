UPSC NDA & CDS I 2025: Registration deadline extended

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the registration deadline for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) I 2025 examinations, according to a report by NDTV.com on Wednesday, January 1.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.



How to apply for NDA & CDS I 2025 application?

Here are a few steps on how to apply for it,



Step 1: Visit the UPSC website, and go to upsconline.gov.in.



Step 2: Locate the application link on the homepage, and click on 'UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025'.



Step 3: Access the registration page, you will be redirected to a new page.



Step 4: Create an account and log in.



Step 5. Complete the form by filling out the application carefully and uploading the required documents.



Step 6: Submit the application fee and download a copy of the completed form for future reference.



More information here:



Vacancy Details for NDA & CDS I 2025

NDA & NA (I) 2025 Exam: A total of 406 vacancies are available.



CDS (I) 2025 Exam: A total of 457 positions are open.



About NDA & CDS Examinations

i) NDA & NA (National Defence Academy and Naval Academy)



Purpose: Recruitment for defence services.



Frequency: Conducted twice a year.



Eligibility: Open to male and female candidates.



Selection process: Includes a written test followed by an SSB interview.



ii) Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam



Purpose: National-level recruitment for the Indian Air Force, Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Officers' Training Academy.



Frequency: Held twice a year.



Selection process: Consists of a written test, interview, and medical examination.