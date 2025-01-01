"Sulaymaan was light of our lives": Parents of Indian-origin doctor who was among 3 killed in tragic plane crash

In an unfortunate incident that took place before the onset of New Year, an Indian-origin doctor was among two killed in a light aircraft crash off the coast of United Arab Emirate's (UAE) Ras Al Khaimah on Sunday, December 29, 2024, reported NDTV.



A sightseeing plane crash claimed the lives of 26-year-old Sulaymaan Al Majid, who was co-piloting the aircraft, and a Pakistani woman of the same age.



The accident occurred shortly after takeoff near the Cove Rotana Hotel along the beach, according to the aviation authority. Initial reports suggest the glider lost radio contact and later attempted an emergency landing.

According to NDTV, even after several resuscitation efforts, both occupants succumbed to their injuries. The aviation authority has launched a probe to determine the cause of the crash.



As per reports, Sulaymaan's younger brother was scheduled to take the next flight.



"We were looking forward to the New Year as a family, planning to celebrate together. Instead, our lives have been shattered. It feels like time has stopped for us. Sulaymaan was the light of our lives, and we don't know how to move forward without him," Sulaymaan's father was quoted as saying by the UAE-based newspaper Khaleej Times.



On Sulaymaan Al Majid’s background

Born and raised in the UAE, Sulaymaan hired the plane for a sightseeing experience with his family. His parents and younger brother were present at the aviation club to watch the flight.



Sulaymaan was a clinical fellow at the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust in the United Kingdom (UK). He actively contributed to the British Medical Association (BMA), serving as Honorary Secretary and later as Co-chair of the Northern Resident Doctors Committee.

During his tenure, he championed fair pay for doctors and advocated for renaming "junior doctors" as "resident doctors."