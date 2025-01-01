Rajasthan: Choice filling for NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Round 2 REOPENS

The Rajasthan NEET-PG Admission/Counselling Board reopened the choice filling for Round 2 of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 Counselling yesterday, December 31, 2024.

This update came after aspirants complained of irregularities in the counselling process, and demanded that the choice filling be reopened.

According to Dr Gopal Singh, an aspirant, the Seat Matrix for the Rajasthan State NEET-PG counselling 2024 Round 2 was released on December 23, and the last day for choice filling was December 29. After seats from the resignation window were added to the state counselling quota, a new seat matrix with the additional seats was released on December 30.

However, Dr Singh says the new seat matrix was released after the choice filling was closed on December 29.

“NMC (National Medical Commission) guidelines clearly state that the final seat matrix must be released before choice-filling begins, and seats can only be locked in then,” he explains.

Due to this, many candidates, including Dr Singh, could not fairly select their preferences based on the new seat matrix, as most of the seats had already been locked. They demanded that these seats be unlocked and that more time be given for choice filling.

The United Doctors’ Front (UDF) also lent their support to the demand. They issued a representation to the Office of the Chairman, NEET-PG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board in Jaipur yesterday, December 31, reiterating the issue and the demand to reopen the Round 2 choice filling in the state.

According to Dr Lakshya Mittal, National President of UDF, the Chairman’s response was positive. “He understood the issue upon reading our letter, and proceeded to take the necessary step,” he told EdexLive.

The deadline for choice filling and locking the choices online is January 3, 2025, according to the notice issued by the Counselling Board. Candidates willing to participate in Round 2 must pay the security deposit today, January 1, 2025.