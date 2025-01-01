Private schools in Bihar's Kishanjganj district directed to teach Urdu

Private schools affiliated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board in Kishanjganj district of Bihar have been ordered to teach Urdu.

The directions came from District Education of Office (DEO) Nasir Hussain, stated a report by PTI.

"All the private schools in Kishanganj district, recognized by CBSE Board, are requested to ensure the necessary arrangements for the study of Urdu to the willing students and provide the relevant compliance report to Bihar Education Project Office, Kishanganj," the order dated December 12, 2024, read.

This decision comes after the meeting of District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) which was held in October, 2024, where Congress MP Javed Azad and Congress MLA Izharul Hussain noted that Urdu was not being taught in private schools in the district.

DEO Hussain further said that the private schools being operated in the district must ensure necessary arrangements are in place for students to study Urdu. They have been asked to provide a compliance report to the Bihar Education Project Office, as per the order.

