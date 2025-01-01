New Year special?: Students, scholars to benefit from ‘One Nation One Subscription’ (ONOS) today onwards

Starting from January 1, 2025, the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) programme will provide free access to scholarly research articles and journal publications for approximately 18 million students from all government-funded higher education institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs) reported NDTV Education.



The programme grants students access to at least 30 high-end academic journals published globally through a simple, user-friendly, and fully digital process. The ONOS scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2024.



The government has allocated around Rs 6,000 crore for the ONOS initiative, covering the calendar years 2025, 2026, and 2027 as part of a new Central sector scheme.



The programme will be coordinated by the central agency, Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), which is an autonomous inter-university centre under the University Grants Commission (UGC). The scheme will benefit more than 6,300 institutions, translating to nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers who will be able to access the resources.



Around thirty major international journal publishers have been included in the ONOS programme. All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will be accessible through the portal.