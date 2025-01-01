New Year: Rajkot students keep the spirit of giving alive

Shamji Belji Virani High School in Rajkot Gujarat organised a a clothing donation drive with around 1000 students collecting over 21,000 clothes. This was donated to those in need.

Principal of the school, Harendrasinh Dodiya, said, "This celebration is done by this school on the last day of the year for the last 15 years. The students who collected the most clothes were also honoured. Children from standard 9 to standard 12 celebrated today by collecting clothes and were told that many people go to parties on the 31st and waste money. In such a situation, instead of this celebration, if help is provided to the poor by doing a celebration like clothing donation, then it would be better."

Students also shared their views on the celebration, explaining that helping the less fortunate on such occasions is more meaningful than spending money on parties, stated a report by ANI.

"The clothes collected today will be distributed to poor people living in slums, people living near railway tracks, and people from poor families sleeping on the road. The school believes that value-based education is necessary today. In such a situation, if children are given such values, then the coming generations will also understand the importance of charity," a student said.