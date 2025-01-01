New Year promise: AP gears up to offer midday meals to intermediate students from January 3

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education Commissioner and Director Kritika Shukla, along with the State Project Director of the Samagra Shiksha Project, Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday, December 31, met with officials at the Lady Ample Government Girls' Junior College in Machilipatnam to review preparations for the mid-day meal scheme for intermediate students, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking at the meeting, Kritika Shukla said that with Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh expected to formally launch the scheme on January 3, officials must make all necessary arrangements in coordination to ensure its smooth implementation. She also highlighted the need for the minister's program to be finalized.

During her visit, Kritika Shukla interacted with junior and senior intermediate students about the curriculum. She expressed satisfaction with the delivery of textbooks and teaching methods and inquired about the online curriculum in digital classrooms. She encouraged students to be prepared for exams as the syllabus was nearly complete, urging them to study diligently to achieve their goals, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Shukla also inspected the biology and chemistry labs, ensuring that all practical exam equipment was in place. She reviewed the functioning of the RO plant and directed officials to expedite any remaining development work at the college.