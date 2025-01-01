Lucknow: Brother kills sisters and mother to "save" their honour | Confession video goes viral

The accused in the video claimed to be under immense pressure from his community and other people. The victims of the murder were identified as Asma (the accused's mother) and her daughters — Aliya (9), Aqsa (16), Alsiha (19), and Rehmeen (18).



Reason behind the murder

In the viral video, the accused can be heard saying that he did not want his “sisters to be sold" in Hyderabad and further alleged that the community where the family was residing had been harassing and accusing them of land grabbing and also plotting to sell the sisters after the men in the family were jailed.



How did the murder take place?

The accused had killed his mother first by strangling her with a dupatta and then murdered his sisters by slitting their wrists and stuffing their mouths with clothes, to restrict them from making any noises.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime and Headquarters) Babloo Kumar told PTI that the bodies that were recovered showed signs of forced injuries, on the wrist of one, and then on the neck of another, and based on these marks, testimonials, and post-mortem reports, a detailed investigation investigation would then be conducted over the matter.



Lucknow District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravina Tyagi, informed ANI that the accused Arshad has been taken into custody, during which he revealed that he intoxicated his sisters and his mother, and then strangulated them and slit their wrists.