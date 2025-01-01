Kolkata: College student rapes classmate after intoxicating her, arrested

A student of a reputed engineering college in Kolkata has been arrested today, Wednesday, January 1, on charges of raping his classmate at an empty residential flat in the city.

It was on December 21, 2024 that the incident happened at the flat in the Garfa area in South Kolkata owned by another friend of the accused engineering student, stated a report by PTI.

The survivor and her parents filed the complaint, which stated that she was first taken to the empty residential flat by the accused. There she was intoxicated by mixing alcohol with the soft beverage, and after she went into an inebriated state, she was raped by the accused.

Though the survivor did not reveal any details initially, later on, she opened up to her parents and the complaint was filed.

The friend of the accused, who owns the flat, has also been summoned by the cops of Garfa Police station for questioning.

It was also learnt that the couple was going through a few differences and patched up only recently.

The accused was summoned to the police station on Tuesday night, December 31, and after a night-long interrogation, was arrested.

The accused will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata today, Wednesday, January 1, afternoon and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.