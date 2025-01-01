How does one become a licensed US CPA?

US CPA stands for Certified Public Accountant. A US CPA license is a professional designation granted by The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) to accounting professionals who meet the specific education and experience requirements. Sonia Mishra, India Country Director, Becker, explains
Indian aspirants aiming to become licensed US CPA professionals must fulfill educational, examination, and experience requirements. The licensure is granted by one of 55 US state accountancy boards in the United States, as long as you meet that board's requirements. When deciding which jurisdiction to choose one needs to extensively review its requirements.

Since some of them have residency requirements that may be difficult to meet, some of the foreign-applicant-friendly states are Colorado, Delaware, Michigan, New Hampshire, California, Montana, Illinois, Virginia, Guam, Alaska, and Washington. 

After deciding the jurisdiction in which one wants to apply, the aspirants have to follow these general steps:

1. Meet education requirements 

2. Pass the CPA Exam 

3. Meet additional requirements

4. Apply for licensure

