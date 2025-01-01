CTET 2024 answer key is out. Results expected soon?

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 answer key has been officially released.

According to a report by ETNow, candidates can check and download the CTET 2024 answer key PDF from the official website at ctet.nic.in. The answer key is now available for download, and candidates can also raise objections if necessary.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CTET 2024 exam was conducted on December 14, 2024.



How to download the CBSE CTET answer key?

To check and download the CTET 2024 answer key follow these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the 'CTET Answer Key 2024 PDF' link.



Step 3: Enter your application number and password as login credentials.



Step 4: The CTET answer key PDF will appear on the screen.



Step 5: Download and save the answer key for future reference.



How to raise objections against CTET Answer Key 2024?

Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so by following these steps:



Step 1: Visit the official CTET 2024 website at ctet.nic.in.



Step 2: Click on the objection window link for the CBSE CTET answer key 2024.



Step 3: Select the questions for which you want to raise objections.



Step 4: Submit the answers along with the supporting documents in PDF format.



Step 5: Pay the applicable fee.



Step 6: Click on submit to finalise your objections



Step 7: Save a copy of the CTET answer key PDF and take a printout for reference.



CTET 2024 result when?

The CBSE CTET 2024 result is expected to be released in the first week of January 2025 with the result likely to be available by January 5, 2025.



In previous sessions, the CTET result was announced within 25 days of the exam.



How to download the score card?

To download the CBSE CTET 2024 scorecard, candidates need to:



Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in



Step 2: Click on the CTET scorecard 2024 PDF link.



Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth as login credentials.



Step 4: The CTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen.



Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.



The CTET scorecard will include important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, aggregate marks, and rank.



For more details on CBSE CTET 2024, candidates can visit the official website at ctet.nic.in