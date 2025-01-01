CSIR UGC-NET December 2024 registration extended. Details here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC-NET) for the December 2024 exam, reported the Education Times.



The revised date for applying has been changed to January 2, 2025.



Application details

Candidates interested in applying for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2024 exam can submit their applications online through the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.



- Last date to apply January 2, 2025

- Last date for fee payment: January 3, 2025

- Correction window for application details: January 4 to January 5, 2025



Candidates can note that they are allowed to submit only one application form. Under no circumstances should multiple applications be filled out.



They must also note that once the correction/editing window opens, registered candidates should review their application details for any errors.



Exam schedule:The CSIR UGC-NET exam will be held from February 16 to February 28, 2025. It will last 180 minutes (three hours) and follow an objective Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. It will be available in both English and Hindi.



How to apply for CSIR UGC-NET December 2024?

Follow these steps to apply for the examination:



Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR UGC-NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CSIR UGC-NET December 2024 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by providing the required details.

Step 4: After registration, log in to your account.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and make the payment.

Step 6: Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.



If candidates face any issues while applying, they can contact the NTA helpline:

- Phone: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700

- Email: csirnet@nta.ac.in