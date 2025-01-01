Cold-blooded 'corporate murder'? The unfolding of OpenAI whistleblower's death

The death of Suchir Balaji has caused quite a stir as the deceased's mother, Poornima Rao, has initiated an online campaign and stated that a private autopsy failed to confirm suicide as the cause of death.

She is calling for a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation to explore the circumstances surrounding his passing, reported The Indian Express.



Balaji wasn't suicidal, family claims

Suchir Balaji's parents have publicly claimed that his death was a "cold-blooded murder" rather than a suicide. His mother shared on social media that Balaji was in a "happy mood" during a call with his family just hours before his death and had just returned from a vacation with friends.



On December 29, 2024, Rao revealed that the family had sought help from a private investigator and conducted a second autopsy. The results of the private autopsy did not confirm the cause of death stated by the police.

Rao also pointed out that Balaji’s apartment appeared to have been "ransacked" and that there were signs of a struggle in the bathroom, suggesting he had been struck based on blood spots found there.



The mother has further gained support from Elon Musk, who replied to her post stating, "This doesn’t seem like a suicide."



Balaji’s parents also appeared in a video posted by George Webb, an investigative journalist, where they described their findings in Balaji’s apartment, including a pool of blood and additional signs of struggle.