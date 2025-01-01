“Announce exam dates or face protests”: Rajasthan doctors set January 7 deadline for action

The All Rajasthan MBBS Doctors Association has issued a stern ultimatum to the authorities, demanding the immediate announcement of the Medical Officer (MO) Recruitment 2024 exam dates.

The association, led by its President, Dr Vinod Sharma Bagra, has warned that if their demands are not met by January 7, a mass protest involving hundreds of students will erupt in Jaipur.

Dr Bagra emphasised the growing frustration among candidates who have been left in limbo for over two months since the exam, originally scheduled for November 17, was postponed.

Despite the earlier success in having the number of vacancies increased, the lack of a new exam date has rendered this achievement meaningless.

“What is the point of increasing the seats if the exam itself is not conducted?” Dr Bagra questioned.

“It has been over 45 days, and with NEET PG counselling set to conclude by January 20, the uncertainty is taking a severe mental toll on candidates. Many students are completely drained, with no idea how much longer this limbo will last,” he stated.

The association has reached out to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) officials, including Vice-Chancellor Dr Dhananjay Agrawal and the registrar, urging them to declare the new dates urgently. In a memorandum submitted recently, the association proposed scheduling the exam in the last week of January or the first week of February 2024.

However, they claim that so far their appeals have gone unanswered.

Dr Bagra revealed that students are prepared to mobilise a protest at a moment’s notice due to their growing frustration.

“Students are so fed up with the delay that they are ready to gather even tomorrow,” he said. “However, understanding the complexities of the system, we have given the authorities a clear deadline of January 7. If nothing happens by then, we will organise a mass protest in Jaipur to ensure the legitimate demands of the candidates are fulfilled.”

The association reiterated its commitment to advocating for the students, stressing that the current situation is untenable. “We represent the voices of those who are being ignored, and we will do whatever it takes to ensure their demands are met,” Dr Bagra added.