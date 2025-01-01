Anna University sexual assault case: All about BJP's Justice Rally from Madurai to Chennai

On January 3, a Justice Rally is being called for from Madurai to Chennai by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state Mahila Morcha, under its chief Umarathi Rajan. This is in light of the Anna University sexual harassment incident.

BJP State President K Annamalai announced the protest, stated a report by PTI.

"It has been decided, that upon completion of the rally in Chennai, a memorandum will be presented to the Tamil Nadu Governor on demands by the women's wing," Annamalai said in a social media post.

A 19-year-old student was sexually assaulted inside the campus of Anna University in Chennai, leading to an outpour of outrage from opposition parties and civil society, stated a report by PTI.

Meanwhile, a panel set up by the National Commission for Women (NCW) made these recommendations:

- There should also be CCTV facility in public buses and alarm buttons in cabs

- Audio-visual technology should be used to record First Information Reports (FIRs) to prevent distortion of facts

- Supervision of probe into such cases should be done preferably by Indian Police Service (IPS) officers including women

- Access control in colleges and universities to prevent unauthorised entry by miscreants

- "Physical infrastructure such as walls, CCTVs at academic premises to be provided and checked frequently through a third party security audit