US grants visa to father of Indian student Nilam Shinde, who is in coma



Family reacts

"Milam is my only child. She visited me last February after her mother's passing. On February 12, we had a lengthy talk on the anniversary of my wife's death. She regretted not being able to come home, citing her final semester of MS engineering at the university. Two days later, we received the news of her accident through a friend at the university," Shinde, who retired as a bank peon a few years back, shared.



Nilam earned her BE Computer Science degree from Sinhgad Institute in Pune, subsequently entered the workforce, and completed a one-year internship at NASA. Four years ago, she enrolled at California State University to pursue an MS in engineering.

Baramati Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule took up the cause of the distressed father after his plight was brought to her attention by former Karad North Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) and minister Balasaheb Patil. Sule, a member of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar [NCP (SP)], promptly raised the issue with the Ministry of External Affairs, seeking urgent assistance to expedite the visa process.



"My aim right now is to get him on the first flight to California. I am in touch with Shinde through Balasaheb Patil. We also need to look into the process, which does not differentiate between regular and emergency visa applications. But I will take up the policy matter with MEA S Jaishankar after Shinde reaches the US to be with his daughter. I hope she comes out of it stronger," Sule told the Times of India.