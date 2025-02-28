SBI PO Prelims admit card 2025 released | Know how to download here!

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Prelims admit card 2025, today, Friday, January 28. Candidates appearing for the preliminary examination for Probationary Officer (PO) posts can download their hall tickets from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in



Alternatively, candidates can use this direct link



Exam dates and pattern

The SBI PO Preliminary examination is tentatively scheduled for March 8, 16, and 24, 2025.



- The exam will be conducted online and will consist of objective-type questions.

- The total marks for the exam are 100.

- The duration of the exam is one hour.

- The test will include three sections: English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability.



Marking scheme

- Each question carries one mark.

- Negative marking: 1/4th of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect response.

- No penalty will be applied for questions left unanswered.



Recruitment details

- The recruitment drive aims to fill 600 PO posts at SBI.

- The registration process started on December 27, 2024, and concluded on January 19, 2025.



Stay tuned for further updates on the SBI PO admit card, direct links, and other exam-related information.