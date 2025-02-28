RRB ALP scorecards 2025 for CBT 1 released. Check now

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the RRB ALP CBT 1 (CEN 01/2024) scorecard link.

Step 3: Log in with credentials

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: The scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.



To recall, on February 26, 2025, the RRBs released the RRB ALP results and cut-off marks of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2. Through this recruitment drive, RRB will fill 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies.The RRB ALP computer-based test was conducted on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on December 5, 2024. Following this, the objection window was closed on December 10, 2024.



The RRB ALP selection process comprises five stages, namely CBT 1, CBT 2, Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), Document Verification (DV), and Medical Examination (ME)



The official notice states that the 2nd Stage Examination (CBT-2) for posts of ALP against CEN No 01/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held on March 19, 2025, and March 20, 2025, as stated by the Hindustan Times.

