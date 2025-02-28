OpenAI launched GPT-4.5, the most advanced AI language | Details here

OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4.5, its most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) language model to date. As of now, the new model is available as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro users and developers worldwide. The release of ChatGPT’s latest model comes on the heels of the emergence of competitive models like DeepSeek-R1, which have prompted companies like OpenAI to accelerate their innovation efforts, stated a report by Moneycontrol.
In a post on social media platform X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that this is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person. “I have had several moments where i've sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI,” said Altman.
Altman also made it clear that this is a “giant, expensive” model. The OpenAI CEO also said that this model won’t “crush” benchmarks. “It’s a different kind of intelligence and there’s a magic to it i haven’t felt before,” he said.
What does GPT-4.5 bring?
According to OpenAI, early testing indicates that GPT-4.5 offers a more natural and intuitive user experience. Additionally, the model boasts a broader knowledge base, improved alignment with user intent, and heightened emotional intelligence, making it particularly adept at tasks such as writing assistance, programming, and practical problem-solving, said OpenAI in a blog post. Furthermore, OpenAI says that GPT-4.5 is expected to exhibit fewer instances of “hallucinations,” where AI generates incorrect or nonsensical information.