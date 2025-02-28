OpenAI launched GPT-4.5, the most advanced AI language | Details here

OpenAI has unveiled GPT-4.5, its most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) language model to date. As of now, the new model is available as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro users and developers worldwide. The release of ChatGPT’s latest model comes on the heels of the emergence of competitive models like DeepSeek-R1, which have prompted companies like OpenAI to accelerate their innovation efforts, stated a report by Moneycontrol.



In a post on social media platform X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that this is the first model that feels like talking to a thoughtful person. “I have had several moments where i've sat back in my chair and been astonished at getting actually good advice from an AI,” said Altman.



