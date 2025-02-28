German language training for nursing students? Yes, please

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has partnered with SkillBee India to impart training in German to nursing students in both government and private colleges in the state and provide placements across European countries.

On Thursday, February 27, the APSSDC officials and SkillBee management inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the same in the presence of Human Resources Development (HRD), Information Technology (IT) and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh, Principal Secretary (APSSDC) Kona Sasidhar, CEO Ganesh Kumar, and Executive Director Manohar.

As per the MoU, SkillBee will provide German language training to over 4,000 nursing students at all government colleges, private colleges in Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On the occasion, the minister emphasised Germany’s need for nearly three lakh nurses immediately to look after the elderly and in hostels. He highlighted that Germany is facing acute shortage of nursing professionals and asserted that the latest agreement will help the students acquire necessary German language training through SkillBee, ensuring employment opportunities across European countries and especially in Germany.

He exuded confidence that about 1,000 nursing students will receive jobs in Germany every year with the best available package through this training, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

SkillBee Co-founder Vinjamuri Ravichandra Gowtham and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ujwal Chouhan stated that nearly 10,000 people have secured jobs in various counties through their institute so far. Students trained in their institute have previously been selected for jobs in countries like Germany, Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, and in other East European countries.

The APSSDC officials and SkillBee higher-ups asserted that they have set a target to transform Andhra Pradesh into the Skill Capital by providing language training to students aspiring to secure employment abroad.