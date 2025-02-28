Controversial question in Assam's Class X Board exam sparks outrage among netizens

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) conducting the High School Leaving Examination (HSLC) 2025 for Class X students is being scrutinised for a question posed in the social studies exam, reported News18 on Friday, February 28.
One of the questions: number 57, asked students to “read the description" and share their opinion on it. The description presented a hypothetical scenario:
"Suppose the government has set up a hospital in a village called Dambuk. The hospital provides free treatment to Hindus, while people of other religions have to bear the cost of treatment themselves. Can a government take such measures in a country like India?"
Public backlash
Journalist Afrida Hussain shared an image of the question paper on social media platform X, expressing concern over the nature of the question.
"Is this the kind of education we want for our students? A Class 10 board exam question by SEBA asks whether the government can set up a hospital providing free treatment only to Hindus while others have to pay. Seriously? Why are students being exposed to divisive hypotheticals instead of learning about the equality and secularism protected by our Constitution?" she wrote.
The question sparked immediate reactions from social media users, with many expressing disbelief and disappointment.
One user simply commented, “What!?” while another wrote, “Shame.”
A third user emphasised, “Education should foster unity, critical thinking, and an understanding of our constitutional values like equality, inclusiveness, and secularism.”
The controversy has sparked a discussion about the role of education in promoting unity and constitutional values. Many opined that exam questions should be framed carefully to encourage constructive discussions, rather than inciting divisive narratives.