Controversial question in Assam's Class X Board exam sparks outrage among netizens

Public backlash

Journalist Afrida Hussain shared an image of the question paper on social media platform X, expressing concern over the nature of the question.



"Is this the kind of education we want for our students? A Class 10 board exam question by SEBA asks whether the government can set up a hospital providing free treatment only to Hindus while others have to pay. Seriously? Why are students being exposed to divisive hypotheticals instead of learning about the equality and secularism protected by our Constitution?" she wrote.



The question sparked immediate reactions from social media users, with many expressing disbelief and disappointment.



One user simply commented, “What!?” while another wrote, “Shame.”



A third user emphasised, “Education should foster unity, critical thinking, and an understanding of our constitutional values like equality, inclusiveness, and secularism.”



The controversy has sparked a discussion about the role of education in promoting unity and constitutional values. Many opined that exam questions should be framed carefully to encourage constructive discussions, rather than inciting divisive narratives.