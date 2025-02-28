Chennai: Two men, mother held for sexual assault of two minor siblings

Two siblings, aged 13 and 15, were sexually assaulted at their house in Tiruvottiyur, a neighbourhood in North Chennai, a few days ago. Two men have been arrested by the police in this connection, along with the girls’ mother, for aiding them.

According to police, the assault came to light when the girls’ father lodged a complaint on Monday, February 24. He told the police that his wife got acquainted with two men a few months ago. The men, identified as Abdul Kalam (23) and Mohammad Rafiq (23), were unemployed, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The duo started visiting her house often when her husband was away at work. The complainant runs an eatery.

On Friday, February 21, the duo had come home and allegedly raped his daughters. Although his wife knew about this, she did not report the incident. The father lodged a complaint after he got to know about the incident.

The police arrested Kalam and Rafiq on Wednesday, February 26.

Inquiries revealed that the girls’ mother had colluded with the accused, following which she was taken into custody, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

While both the men were sent for judicial remand, the woman was under police custody as of Thursday, February 27, for inquiry.