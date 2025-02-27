Trump's new Gold Card visa programme vs EB-5: A few points explained

President Donald Trump has introduced a new Gold Card programme for foreign investors seeking US permanent residency and citizenship. The visa "priced" at 5 million dollars would grant green card privileges and a path to citizenship, said Trump on Tuesday, March 25.



Trump stated that the new visa programme would replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa programme, with further details expected in two weeks.



Key differences



EB-5 programme

- Created in 1990 by Congress and administered by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

- Minimum $1.05 million (or $800,000 in specific cases) investment required.

- Must create at least 10 jobs for American workers.

- Grants permanent residency (Green Card) to foreign investors.



Gold Card programme

- No mandatory investment in US businesses

- Can directly purchase the card for 5 million dollars

- No requirement to create new jobs

- Expected to be regulated by USCIS, likely in collaboration with the Department of State and Department of Commerce

- Processing time of the visa is expected to be short to encourage participation



According to a report by The Indian Express, only 631 Indians secured US Green Cards through the EB-5 programme, which requires an investment of around 1 million dollars. Given this low uptake, a 5 million dollar Gold Card visa (over 43 crore rupees) may not appeal to many Indians.