Trump's new Gold Card visa programme vs EB-5: A few points explained

The new visa programme to be set in motion in the USA will now grant citizenship opportunities directly in lieu of an amount of over 43 crore rupees
President Donald Trump has introduced a new Gold Card programme for foreign investors seeking US permanent residency and citizenship. The visa "priced" at 5 million dollars would grant green card privileges and a path to citizenship, said Trump on Tuesday, March 25.

Trump stated that the new visa programme would replace the existing EB-5 immigrant investor visa programme, with further details expected in two weeks.

Key differences

EB-5 programme
- Created in 1990 by Congress and administered by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).  
- Minimum $1.05 million (or $800,000 in specific cases) investment required.
- Must create at least 10 jobs for American workers.  
- Grants permanent residency (Green Card) to foreign investors.  

Gold Card programme
- No mandatory investment in US businesses
- Can directly purchase the card for 5 million dollars
- No requirement to create new jobs
- Expected to be regulated by USCIS, likely in collaboration with the Department of State and Department of Commerce
- Processing time of the visa is expected to be short to encourage participation

According to a report by The Indian Express, only 631 Indians secured US Green Cards through the EB-5 programme, which requires an investment of around 1 million dollars. Given this low uptake, a 5 million dollar Gold Card visa (over 43 crore rupees) may not appeal to many Indians.  

