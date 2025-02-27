"The day we remove Bihar, India will be a developed country": KVS suspends teacher for speaking ill about state

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has suspended a probationary teacher for making derogatory remarks against Bihar and its people following her posting in the Jehanabad district.

A primary teacher on probation, posted at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jehanabad, landed in trouble after a purported video went viral on social media in which she was reportedly seen making such remarks. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by PTI.



According to a statement issued by the KVS regional office in Patna, “As per provisions of rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Deepali, the primary teacher on probation, posted at KVS (Jehanabad), is suspended with immediate effect. She will report to KVS, Mashrakh, in Saran district.” The Jehanabad district administration also issued a statement regarding this.



In the purported video, she said, “I don’t know what mistake I committed…. I am ready to go places like Kolkata, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh or even Ladakh, but not Bihar.”



As reported by TOI, the teacher is angry over her posting in Bihar and can be heard saying, "I will always remember my first posting … Kendriya Vidyalaya has many regions, Though people don't like Kolkata region, but I was ready for that even. I am ready to go places like Kolkata, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh or even Ladakh where no one wants to go, but not Bihar."

She did not stop there and allegedly said, "The ground reality is that people of Bihar have zero civic sense… India is a developing country because of Bihar. The day we remove Bihar, India will be a developed country."



However, she deleted the video after it went viral, and the district administration took note of it when a few local reporters approached her for clarifications, TOI said.