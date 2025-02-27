Staff Selection Commission to release provisional answer key for Constable GD exam

As the online exam for Constable (GD) posts was concluded on February 25, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is now set to release the provisional answer key. The answer keys along with candidates' response sheets will be released for constables (GD) in CAPFs (Central Armed Police Forces), SSF (Secretariat Security Force), riflemen (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2025, stated NDTV.





Those who appeared for the exam can check the official website to access the answer key and response sheets once they are released.

To recall, the exams were conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25.

The answer key is expected to be released in the first week of March. Candidates can download the answer key and response sheet by visiting the official website of the commission: ssc.gov.in.





Steps to check SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2025 are:

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Answer Keys and Response Sheets" link

Moreover, candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key can raise objections within the given deadline. A panel of experts will review the objections, and the final answer key will be released accordingly.

The marking scheme of the SSC GD exam set by the authorities is:

Total Marks: 160

Correct Answer: +2

Incorrect Answer: -0.25

Unattempted Question: 0