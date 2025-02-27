Slack still working to restore functionality; outage affected thousands globally

Slack, the widely used workplace messaging platform, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, February 26, affecting thousands of users globally. The disruption, which began at approximately 9.57 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), prevented many from accessing key features such as messaging, workflows, threads, and API-related functions.

Slack promptly acknowledged the issue on its official status page, stating, “We're still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log in. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available,” as per a report by Livemint.