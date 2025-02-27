Slack still working to restore functionality; outage affected thousands globally

Slack, the widely used workplace messaging platform, experienced a significant outage on Wednesday, February 26, affecting thousands of users globally. The disruption, which began at approximately 9.57 pm Indian Standard Time (IST), prevented many from accessing key features such as messaging, workflows, threads, and API-related functions.
Slack promptly acknowledged the issue on its official status page, stating, “We're still working to restore functionality to affected Slack features such as sending messages, workflows, threads, and other API-related features. Users may also experience issues when attempting to log in. Thank you for your continued patience as we continue investigating. We'll be following up with further updates as they become available,” as per a report by Livemint.
According to reports, while many turned to humour to cope, the outage caused considerable disruption for businesses dependent on Slack for day-to-day operations. The exact cause of the technical failure remains unknown, and the company has yet to provide an estimated timeframe for a complete resolution.
Reactions pour in:
A X user said, "Is Slack down or did I get fired"
Another one expressed a sense of work relief for remote employees by saying, "Fully remote workers when they notice Slack is down:"
According to DownDetector, a service that tracks online platform outages, over 3,000 users had reported difficulties with Slack by 10.00 pm IST. This widespread technical failure caused major frustration among professionals and organisations that rely on the platform for seamless communication.