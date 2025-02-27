SBI PO preliminary exam admit card, paper pattern, and other details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) is yet to release the SBI PO (probationary officer) preliminary admit card for 2025. When released, candidates appearing for the written preliminary examination for probationary officer posts can download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in, as stated by the Hindustan Times.

The tentative dates for preliminary examinations (online) for recruitment of probationary officers are March 8, 16, 2, and 4, 2025.



The preliminary examination will consist of objective-type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have three sections:

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability



A total of 100 questions will be asked for a maximum of 100 marks. The exam duration is one hour.



Additionally, there will be penalties for wrong answers marked in objective tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, that is, if no answer is marked by a candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.



SBI will fill 600 posts of probationary officers in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The registration process was started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025, as stated by the Hindustan Times.

