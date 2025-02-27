RRB ALP online exam scorecard will be out at 3 pm | Stay tuned

Today, February 27, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the scorecards of candidates at 3 pm. These candidates have appeared for the online exam conducted for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP).

Candidates who appeared in the exam from November 25 to 29, 2024, can check their marks in each subject and overall through the scorecard.

The score can be downloaded by visiting the RRB Digilam website, ie, rrb.digialm.com. Students are required to provide their registration number and password to download the scorecard from the website of the board, stated Jagranjosh.



Steps to download RRB ALP Scorecard 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Result'

Step 3: Login by entering the required credentials, such as registration number and password or date of birth

Step 4: Click on 'Score Card' option

Step 5: Select the ‘RRB ALP Exam 2024-25’ option

Step 6: Enter the required details

Step 7: Click on submit

Step 8: Download the scorecard

Step 9: Take a printout for future reference

To recall, the board officially released the RRB ALP Merit List and cut-off on February 26 in their respective RRB regions. The merit list includes qualified candidates who will be called to the next stage of the selection process, which is RRB ALP CBT 2.