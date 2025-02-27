Poor students denied chance to learn Hindi: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu



This is not the first time Vembu has spoken about the importance of Hindi learning. Earlier, Vembu had stated how the lack of Hindi proficiency among Tamil Nadu’s rural engineers posed a challenge for businesses like Zoho.

"As Zoho grows rapidly in India, we have rural engineers in Tamil Nadu working closely with customers in Mumbai and Delhi. So much of our business is driven from these cities and from Gujarat. Rural jobs in Tamil Nadu depend on us serving those customers well. Not knowing Hindi is often a serious handicap for us in Tamil Nadu," he said.

"It is smart for us to learn Hindi," he had said, urging people to “ignore the politics” and treat language acquisition as a practical skill for economic growth.

Language controversy

Vembu’s remarks come amid a growing language controversy in Tamil Nadu, where the ruling DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government has accused the Centre of imposing Hindi through policies like the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). The debate escalated after pro-Tamil activists blackened Hindi portions on railway station signboards in Chennai, stated Business Today.

DMK workers also defaced Hindi signage at Pollachi Junction and Palayankottai railway station, leading to the arrest of six-party cadres under the Railways Act.