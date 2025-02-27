IIT Ranchi and Sam Pitroda's hacking claim: Education Ministry reveals THIS about the institute



Pitroda's video

In the video, a discussion on the relevance of Mahatma Gandhi today, Pitroda was speaking about the importance of freedom of speech in a democracy and said, "Recently I was speaking at Ranchi IIT to several hundred students... and someone hacked in and started showing pornography."



"... (we) had to turn it (the video stream) off. Now is that democracy? Is that fair? I don't think so... I think institutional independence is at the core of democracy," he said.



MoE clarifies

Slamming this, the MoE cleared the air by saying, "It is hereby clarified that there is no IIT in Ranchi. Therefore, the statement made in that video is not only baseless but also reeks of ignorance. It is pertinent to state that there is an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Ranchi. But IIIT, Ranchi has also confirmed that Shri Sam Pitroda has not been invited by Institute to any conference/seminar to deliver a lecture, physically or virtually."