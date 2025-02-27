IIT Madras' futuristic electric sea gliders lauded by Anand Mahindra

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, expressed his admiration for the design of electric seagliders that is being developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras-incubated start-up, Waterfly Technologies.
Reposting this news on social media platform X on Tuesday, February 25, the chairman highlighted the "stunning" design of the Wing-in-Ground (WIG) aircraft.
Lauding such efforts by the institution, he wrote, "IT Madras promises to rival silicon valley in terms of nurturing startups…! Almost every week there’s news of a new ‘TechVenture’"
So, what is so special about this new invention?
These electric sea gliders offer a sustainable alternative to air and ferry travel, and harness ground effect to boost efficiency. It would deliver the speed of an aircraft with the affordability and manoeuvrability of a boat.
According to the original post, the WIGs are developed as a new mode of transportation, making use of waterways this time.
It read, "IIT Madras-backed startup Waterfly Technologies aims to add a new mode of transport in India. Kolkata to Chennai at Rs 600 by traveling in a WIG craft, which runs 4 meters above the sea surface."
A commenter on the post suggested that the design might not be the first, mentioning that the Italian company "Centrostiledesign" had already created a concept for waterways travel.
Another user posted that IIT Madras played a pivotal role in developing a 422-meter hyperloop test track that can enable a 300-kilometer journey in 30 minutes!