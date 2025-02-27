IIT Madras' futuristic electric sea gliders lauded by Anand Mahindra

So, what is so special about this new invention?

These electric sea gliders offer a sustainable alternative to air and ferry travel, and harness ground effect to boost efficiency. It would deliver the speed of an aircraft with the affordability and manoeuvrability of a boat.



According to the original post, the WIGs are developed as a new mode of transportation, making use of waterways this time.



It read, "IIT Madras-backed startup Waterfly Technologies aims to add a new mode of transport in India. Kolkata to Chennai at Rs 600 by traveling in a WIG craft, which runs 4 meters above the sea surface."